U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Antero Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Antero Resources stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

