3,571 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,311,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,668,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,603,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BIP opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 254.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,119.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Featured Articles

