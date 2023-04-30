Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.71 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

