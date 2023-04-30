U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $108,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 273.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 485,712 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $331,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

