Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $529,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,123,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 382.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 529,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after buying an additional 419,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.6 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.