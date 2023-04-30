Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

