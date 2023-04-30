Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,609 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,188,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,322 shares of company stock worth $11,042,900. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $102.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

