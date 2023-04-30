Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Rambus worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,153 shares in the company, valued at $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,263,605.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,373 shares of company stock worth $4,518,568. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Rambus stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

