Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $387,000 Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

