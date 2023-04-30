Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $403,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.0 %

CAH opened at $82.10 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.