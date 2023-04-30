Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.11. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

