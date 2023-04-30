Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $449,000 Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,611 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,534 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. The firm had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

LCID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

