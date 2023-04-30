Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $544,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

