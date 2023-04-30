Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Holdings Cut by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $529,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $529,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

NYSE CLH opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $146.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also

