Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,147 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,750,000 after purchasing an additional 980,639 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,825,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,011,000 after purchasing an additional 903,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.2 %

AEM opened at $56.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $60.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

