PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PPL were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in PPL by 11.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

