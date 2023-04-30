Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 139 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of BR stock opened at $145.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.