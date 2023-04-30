Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $610,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 196,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,621,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

