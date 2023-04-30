Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 63,500 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,174 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 916,332 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 472,868 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 587,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 77,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,494,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 76,366 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.05 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Barclays downgraded Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.