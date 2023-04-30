Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 3,933 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,607,000 after buying an additional 1,340,486 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 327.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after buying an additional 601,515 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 474,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EWA opened at $23.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.