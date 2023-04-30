Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.