Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,387 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

