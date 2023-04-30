Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 2,521 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

