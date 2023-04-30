Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.84 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $63.84 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $19.74 or 0.00067521 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,236.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00309519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00526629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.00407643 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001097 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,693,044 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

