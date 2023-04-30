MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.11.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
MacroGenics Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.80.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
