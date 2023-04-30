MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.