MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

MacroGenics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.