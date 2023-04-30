Analysts Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) PT at $259.00

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.00.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $336,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,628,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $7,076,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ResMed Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ResMed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $244,477,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $240.96 on Tuesday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 26.59%. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.