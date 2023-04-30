Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $28.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FMS opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

See Also

