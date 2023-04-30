Analysts Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Price Target at $314.00

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Accenture Stock Up 1.8 %

ACN opened at $280.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.95. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

