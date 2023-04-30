Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 243 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.