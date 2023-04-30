Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

