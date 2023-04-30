Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,253,000 after buying an additional 4,300,627 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,328,000 after buying an additional 786,976 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,741,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,129,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 13.70%. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

