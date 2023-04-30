Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,018 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.87.

MRTX stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

