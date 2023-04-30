Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 655 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Block were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.
Block Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE SQ opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $110.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
