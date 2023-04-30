Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 227 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

