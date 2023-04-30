Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

