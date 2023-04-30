Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $746,000 Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Moneda USA Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

