Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after buying an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $99.15 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $152.74. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.85.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

