Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

