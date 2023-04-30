Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingredion Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $106.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.