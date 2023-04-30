Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

