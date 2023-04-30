Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 345.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $399.60 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $400.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.96. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The firm had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

