Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,272 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,931,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $369,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMPL opened at $11.35 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research firms have commented on AMPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875 over the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

