Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 12,043.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Insider Activity at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 135.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.