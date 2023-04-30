Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Exelon Stock Performance
Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Exelon Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.
About Exelon
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
