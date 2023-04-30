Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 664 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.43. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.