Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,268,065,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

