Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.