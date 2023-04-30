DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coann Capital LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 229,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 158,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

