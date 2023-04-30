Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 3,010.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,771,489.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,457.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,771,489.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,457.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $240,414.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,781 shares of company stock valued at $12,412,917 over the last ninety days. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

