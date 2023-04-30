Parallel Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

